Gurugram Traffic Police Cracked Down On Illegal Parking, Towed Over 150 Vehicles In 3 Days

In an effort to ease traffic congestion across Gurugram, the city's traffic police recently carried out a targeted enforcement drive against illegal parking. Over a three-day period, from Tuesday to Thursday, officers impounded 150 vehicles that had been parked in violation of rules, creating bottlenecks in busy areas. Officials explained that improper parking was one of the leading causes of gridlock, and the campaign was designed to restore smoother traffic flow.

The operation involved towing vehicles to ten designated parking lots, ensuring that seized vehicles were relocated in an organized manner. To assist owners in locating their vehicles, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has introduced the Vehicle Tow App, a digital platform that allows real-time tracking. Through the app, motorists can check the exact location of their towed vehicle, view details of the parking site, and access instructions for the release process.

Transparency has been emphasized throughout the campaign. Authorities record the location of each violation and capture photographic evidence before towing. These images serve as proof of the vehicle's condition and confirm that the car was parked illegally. The release process itself is streamlined through a QR-based citizen portal, making it easier for owners to retrieve their vehicles without unnecessary delays.

Penalties have been clearly defined. First-time offenders face a fine of Rs 1,500, while repeat violations attract a penalty of Rs 2,500, which includes a crane charge of Rs 1,000. Officials believe that stricter fines will discourage habitual offenders and encourage compliance with parking regulations.

The crackdown was not limited to parking violations. Gurugram Traffic Police also addressed rising noise pollution on city roads. Commuters found honking excessively or using modified silencers and pressure horns above permissible decibel levels were penalized under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. This parallel enforcement drive highlights the department's commitment to improving overall road discipline.

Reports indicate that in January alone, 95 challans were issued for noise-related violations, resulting in fines totaling Rs 9.5 lakh. By tackling both illegal parking and noise pollution, the police aim to create a safer, more orderly commuting environment for residents.