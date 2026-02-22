Adani Group Working On Bringing Formula 1 Back To Greater Noida's Buddh Circuit

India may once again witness the roar of Formula 1 engines, with the Adani Group actively exploring ways to bring the sport back to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Karan Adani has confirmed his involvement in the initiative, signaling a serious push to revive the Indian Grand Prix after more than a decade. The plan coincides with Adani Group's acquisition efforts involving Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, the parent company of Jaypee Group, which originally developed the Buddh Circuit.

In late 2025, Adani secured majority lender approval for its Rs 14,535-crore takeover bid of Jaiprakash Associates, offering a stronger upfront payment than rival bidders. This acquisition not only strengthens Adani's infrastructure portfolio but also places the Buddh International Circuit under its control, opening the door for motorsport revival.

Speaking about the project, Karan Adani highlighted the limited exposure Indian audiences currently have to Formula 1, often traveling abroad to destinations like Abu Dhabi or Singapore to experience the spectacle. He emphasized that restarting the race in India would showcase not just the circuit's world-class infrastructure but also the country's hospitality and cultural heritage.

He said- "I'm very excited, obviously the Buddh circuit comes (as) part of the deal. I'm very personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back into India. I think India has a lot of potential. There's a lot of following in Formula 1 from India."

The Buddh International Circuit previously hosted Formula 1 between 2011 and 2013. During those three seasons, Sebastian Vettel dominated the track, winning all three races for Red Bull Racing. Despite praise from drivers and teams for the circuit's design and facilities, the event was eventually dropped due to taxation disputes, bureaucratic hurdles, and lack of consistent policy support.

While no official timeline has been announced for Formula 1's return, the confirmation of Adani's interest suggests that discussions are in the early stages. Motorsport enthusiasts are optimistic that a successful revival could also pave the way for other international events, including MotoGP, to return to Indian soil.

Adding weight to the speculation, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit and held talks with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which currently oversees the venue. This indicates that government stakeholders are also engaged in exploring the feasibility of hosting global motorsport events again.