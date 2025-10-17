Gurugram Woman's Traffic Rant Goes Viral Amid Diwali Gridlock

As Diwali approaches, the traffic situation on Delhi-NCR roads continues to choke key routes. Meanwhile, a video of a woman from Gurugram, angry over traffic is going viral on social media. This video reflects the feelings of thousands of people who are stuck in similar traffic every day.

A user named Priyanka has shared this video on Instagram, in which the woman is seen sitting in her car and looks very upset due to the heavy traffic jam. She says that she doesn't understand what has happened to Gurugram.

The woman says that the journey what used to be normal earlier, has now become very difficult due to Diwali. She raises questions as to why people who go to the office every day are now taking two and a half to four hours to travel. She also says that it took her four hours to reach home last evening.

Check out the post here:

Apart from this, the woman says that she had left at 8:30 in the morning to attend the office Diwali party, but till 11 o'clock she remained stuck in traffic and the navigation app still showed 43 minutes of travel left.

She requests that the office management should show some sympathy and allow the employees to work from home, as there is no point in spending four hours in traffic.

Social Media Reaction

The video has now gone viral on Instagram, and many people have agreed with the woman, sharing their similar experiences.

One user commented, "I can totally relate to this, I stay in Faridabad and work in Gurgaon, I mean 4 hours daily is travel plus can't shit to Gurgaon because it's so expensive."

Another user asks her to take metro, writing, "Take metro why to waste petrol."

"Yesterday I reached back home in 4 hours," commented a third user.