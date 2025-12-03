Delhi's One-Time Traffic Challan Waiver Plan Hits Legal Roadblock: Official

Delhi drivers are likely to miss a huge opportunity to settle their dues at a reduced rate as the national capital's proposed one-time traffic and transport challan amnesty has hit a legal hurdle. The cabinet has deferred approval after concerns were raised over ongoing court cases linked to unpaid fines.

Officials told NDTV that the scheme, which aimed to offer a waiver on pending fines, could not move forward in its current form. "It was pointed out that there were multiple ongoing court cases concerning unpaid challans, making the matter legally sensitive," an official said.

Sources said the government remains keen on implementing the scheme but will need to submit a revised proposal to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena, whose approval is crucial in cases with legal ambiguity. The rollout will proceed only after the LG gives his assent.

More than 22 lakh challans have been issued between January and July this year in Delhi, but only 55,000 fines have been paid.

One-Time Waiver Could Help Millions

If cleared, the scheme would offer a 50-70 per cent reduction on pending fines for owners of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers across the city. The Transport Department is looking at the move as a way to reduce the massive backlog of unpaid fines while easing pressure on overburdened courts. This proposal was discussed in their recent meeting.

"This will be a one-time relaxation. People should treat this as a serious opportunity to clear pending dues because after this, stricter penalties, including cancellation of registration, may be considered for habitual defaulters," a senior official said.

The amnesty would cover challans issued by both the traffic police and transport department, including violations such as PUCC expiry, overloading, wrong-side driving, helmetless riding, and red-light jumping. Serious offences like drunk driving, unauthorised driving, or driving without a valid licence will remain excluded.

Short Window Likely to Settle Dues

Officials said violators may be given a two to three-month window to pay fines at the reduced rate. The goal is to clear long-pending fines, reduce court backlogs, and improve overall compliance.

Backlog Remains Massive

The scale of unpaid fines highlights the urgency:

22.43 lakh challans issued between January-July; only 55,075 (approximately 2 percent) paid.

21.88 lakh fines are still pending.

Improper parking: 7.2 lakh challans, only 27,000 paid

Helmetless riding: 4.2 lakh, just 5,100 paid

Driving without a licence: 3.2 lakh, only 2,583 paid

With more than 80 lakh registered vehicles in Delhi and the transport department issuing 1,000-1,500 challans daily, officials admit the system is severely strained.

Tech Helped Detection, Not Payment

As per the officials, e-challans, which provide photographic proof of violations, have improved detection but not compliance. Many violators wait for Lok Adalat sessions, where fines are often reduced, while the absence of penalties or interest on delayed payments discourages timely settlement.

Tougher Steps May Follow

Minor challans can currently be settled on the spot, while serious cases go through virtual or district courts. Officials warn that if the amnesty fails to attract participation, stricter measures could be enforced, including: