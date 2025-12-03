Delhi Plans 400-km Road Revamp, Daytime Construction May Hit Traffic

Delhi's ambitious plan to rebuild 400 km of roads by March 2026 may soon bring daytime construction to already packed corridors, with the government formally seeking a green light from the traffic police. If cleared, commuters could see more barricades and slower stretches during peak hours, but officials insist the short-term pain is unavoidable.

According to senior PWD officials, winter has become the biggest spoiler. Freshly laid roads need a surface temperature above 15°C, a threshold Delhi won't touch until mid-February, making night-time construction "next to impossible."

"The choice is between a few months of controlled inconvenience and years of dust, potholes, and unsafe roads," a senior PWD official told NDTV, arguing that delaying the work now would push the entire project off track.

'World-Class Roads Need Urgency': Minister

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma defended the government's push, saying delays could also cause funding to lapse. "Delhi deserves world-class roads built with honesty and urgency," he said.

To prevent long, dug-up stretches, a familiar nightmare for Delhiites, Verma said contractors will be put on "strict deadlines." He also promised extra manpower with support from the traffic police to keep vehicles moving on affected roads.

Massive Overhaul: 402 Km, Dozens Of Corridors

The project, one of the capital's largest in recent years, spans 402 km, 300.917 km under the Central Road Fund (CRF) and 100.944 km under state funding.

The upgrades go beyond resurfacing. The PWD blueprint includes:

Better drainage

Safer and continuous footpaths

Redesigned junctions

Integrated mobility improvements

Officials say these changes will reduce waterlogging, improve pedestrian safety and cut travel time over the long term.

Which Roads Will Be Hit?

Big-ticket corridors under the CRF plan include:

Eastern Approach Road, Wazirabad

Road No. 68, North-East Delhi

Stretches of Old GT Road

Loni Border Corridor

Narela-Alipur Road

Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar main road

Seelampur-Shastri Park stretch

Karawal Nagar corridor

"These are key freight and commuter routes. Their condition affects everyone from daily office-goers to goods transporters," an official said.

Neighbourhood roads set for State-funded upgrades include:

Press Enclave Road

Khel Gaon Marg

Surajkund Road

Bipin Chandra Pal Marg-CR Park stretch

Sheikh Sarai-Panchsheel Road

Mandir Marg-Karol Bagh connector

New Friends Colony link road

Rajokri-NH48 service lane leading to the airport and Gurgaon

PWD Sets Up Real-Time Monitoring

To prevent slippages, the PWD has set up real-time monitoring teams and a zonal tracking system. "Quality control is non-negotiable," Verma said, adding that accountability will be fixed "at every level."

Some corridors have already seen preliminary work. But the citywide rollout now hinges on one decision: Whether the traffic police will allow construction during the day.

If approved, officials say residents can expect visible progress within weeks, but also inevitable delays on major routes.