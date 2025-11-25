Video: Meandering Crack Along Delhi's Outer Ring Road Stalls Traffic

Cracks appeared along Delhi's Outer Ring Road near Badli Mor metro station on Monday evening, causing a heavy traffic jam that was resolved after hours.

The cracks appeared on the road due to ongoing tunnel work near the metro station. Videos showed a long crack snaking along the road, with plants placed inside to alert the traffic.

The issue was then brought to the attention of the traffic police and Public Works Department officials. The road was repaired and normal traffic resumed after almost five hours.

A portion of a road in Delhi's Janakpuri area caved in in September due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. A local resident had said that it was first a small hole in the road, but later expanded further up to 10 feet wide.

With inputs from Anil Kumar Attri