3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Strangled To Death By Neighbour In Gurugram

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Sector 37 by her neighbour, who lured the toddler away from her home at a village located nearby, officials said on Friday.

Police have arrested the accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation, they said.

On Thursday night, police received a complaint that a minor girl was missing in Mohammadpur Jharsa village, with the family alleging that a man living in the neighbourhood lured her away.

Police arrested the accused, a native of Bihar who worked as a scrap collector in Gurugram, within an hour of filing an FIR at the Sector 37 police station, the officials said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that late on Thursday evening, he lured the minor girl to a secluded place in Sector 37, where he first raped the toddler and then strangled her to death to wipe out evidence. Further questioning is underway," a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)