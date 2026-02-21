Gurugram Man Shares Rs 2.4 Lakh Monthly Expense Breakdown, Internet Jokes 'That's My Annual Salary'

A 31-year-old corporate professional from Gurugram has sparked online discussion after sharing his monthly expenditure of over Rs 2.4 lakh. In a now-viral video titled ‘Monthly spends of corporate gym rat living in Gurgaon,' Gagan Saini detailed his January outgoings, ranging from rent and groceries to long-term investments.

Saini detailed that he was living in a 2.5 BHK flat in the Millennium City, with the rent coming around Rs 53,500. He said, although the rent was not cheap, his priorities had shifted post-marriage and comfort, location and safety came first. As for cook, maid and car cleaning, he was shelling out Rs 8,450 per month.

Being a regular at the gym, Saini said he was spending Rs 8,682 on membership and supplements, which also inflated his grocery costs to Rs 15,927 as he preferred to cook most of the meals at home. The homemade meals greatly reduced his eating-out tendencies, which meant that the dine-out bill stood at Rs 3,161.

Saini added that he was renting most of the furniture in his flat at a monthly cost of Rs 18,926, while home decor to make the space feel cosy set him back by Rs 4,848. Wi-fi and other OTT subscriptions increased the expenses by another Rs 1,728, and petrol cost him Rs 6,000.

"Home setup is still in progress so rented fridge and washing machine for now, but yes, got the recliner. Small home and kitchen touches to make the space feel like ours," he wrote.

As a content creator, Saini said he spent Rs 4,022 on buying some equipment and professional software subscriptions, whilst investing Rs 1,20,000. In the end, his total expenses for the month of January came to around Rs 2,44,244.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Viral Baby Monkey Punch Finally Accepted By His Troop With Heartwarming Hug

Social Media Reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 171,000 views, as social media users joked that Saini's monthly expenses far exceeded their annual salaries.

"This is the annual package at our college," said one user while another added: "Bro, the amount you have spent is not even the salary of most people."

A third commented: "Apart from rent, everything else is pretty reasonable, good to know you are spending a good amount on your diet and stay."

A fourth said: "Seeing your rent made my heart sink. I feel lucky that I don't have to pay any rent. Rest everything is good."