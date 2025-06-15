Gurugram Man With Rs 3 Crore House Says He Needs Rs 7.5 Lakh A Month Just To Breathe, Sparks Discussion

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A LinkedIn post reveals the high costs of maintaining a luxurious lifestyle in Gurugram.

A LinkedIn post highlighting the true cost of maintaining a high-end lifestyle in one of Gurugram's most expensive neighbourhoods has sparked a discussion online. Vaibhav J, who lives in a posh neighbourhood in Gurugram, shared a breakdown of the financial burden that comes with maintaining a luxurious lifestyle in such a high-end location. He began his post with a stark confession that quickly grabbed people's attention. "I own a house in Gurgaon, India. Translation: I need Rs 7.5 lakh/month just to breathe," he said.

Mr Vaibhav shared a line-by-line breakdown of his monthly expenses that included house and car EMI, school fees, monthly salary of domestic staff, foreign trips and etc. "Here's what you really signed up for: Rs 2.08 lakh EMI for a Rs 3 crore house. Rs 12,000 per month maintenance for the fountain. Rs 60,000 car EMI - because you can't roll up in a Swift. Rs 65,000 per month for IB school for kids. Rs 30,000 per month for 'foreign trip proof-of-life'. Rs 30,000 monthly for domestic staff - cook, maid, driver. Rs 20,000 for club nights and dinners you don't even enjoy. Rs 12,000 for grooming and dressing 'DLF Phase 5 ready'. Rs 10,000-plus on random purchases. Rs 15,000 for birthday gifts and wedding envelopes - a 'fake smiles tax'."

Adding up to a monthly spend of Rs 5 lakh, Mr Vaibhav concluded, saying, "Now factor in income tax at 30 percent. To spend Rs 5 lakh a month, you need to earn Rs 7.5 lakh (Rs 90 lakh/year pre-tax). We had neither done savings nor bought insurance. And I haven't even eaten yet. That's not top one percent income - that's top 0.1 percent burn rate."

The post has triggered mixed reactions online. "For those with fixed income in that range, income tax isn't just 30 percent. There's a surcharge, so it's about a third of your income. You'd need at least Rs 1.2 crore CTC to support this lifestyle," wrote one user.

"This is quite a sensationalised story telling, honestly. This way, you can start listing everything that A-list celebrities spend on then even 7.5L wont suffice. Might certainly sound old school, but its a case of 'aamdani athanni, kharcha rupaiya'," said another.

"If you're purchasing a flat worth 3cr means you are financially stable, so there's no point in this melodrama," commented a third user.

"I So agree with you partner! After spending 15 years in gurgoan if you don't have emi burden on you still you need 3L to survive in this concrete jungle !!" one user said.

"It's incredible how you have turned your lifestyle choices into problems of society," commented another.