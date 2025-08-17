Robbers Pose As Auditors, Loot Rs 9 Lakh From Gold Loan Office In Gurugram

Five armed robbers posing as auditors looted Rs 9.5 lakh in cash at gunpoint from a Manappuram Gold Loan office on the Sheetla Mata Road here on Saturday evening, police said.

The employees of the office are yet to confirm if the robbers decamped with jewellery, they added.

Police have set up barricades on all the main intersections in the area to arrest the accused apart from scanning CCTV camera footage, the SHO of Sector 5 police station, Sukhbir, said.

According to police, a security guard and two employees were at the gold loan office just before its closure on Saturday, when two men came around 6 pm, and introduced themselves as auditors.

A couple of minutes later, two-three more men entered the office and started looting cash after holding the employees and the security guard at gunpoint, the SHO said.

The robbers came on bikes, which they parked at a distance, he said.

They left after committing the robbery in 10 minutes, prompting the branch employees to inform the Sector 5 police station.

"An FIR has been registered and the miscreants are being identified based on their appearance through CCTV cameras. We have put up barricades at many places in the city," the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)