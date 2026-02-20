Gurugram HR Executive Thrashed With Bats In Road Rage Incident

An HR executive associated with an IMT Manesar-based private firm was allegedly thrashed and threatened by three unidentified persons in a suspected road rage incident here, police said on Thursday.

The victim -- Nitesh Bhatia, a resident of Sector 1, Manesar -- sustained injuries in the incident and received four stitches on the ear after he was admitted to a hospital, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered at IMT Manesar police station in this connection.

According to the complainant, on Tuesday, he was driving home in his vehicle after finishing his duty when the incident took place.

"As I passed the Sarita Handa Export Company, an Alto car without a number plate, being driven rashly, rammed my vehicle from behind. My car was severely damaged, and when I got out of my car, the driver of the Alto and two of his companions started quarrelling with me," Bhatia said in his complaint.

The altercation allegedly escalated into an assault, with one of the assailants thrashing Bhatia with a baseball bat while another hit him with a cricket bat, resulting in four stitches on his ear, besides injuries to his legs and hands.

They attackers also allegedly threatened to kill him.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three unidentified persons under sections 281 (rash driving), 125, 324(4) (mischief), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday.

"An FIR has been registered and we are trying to identify the car and the accused," a senior police officer.

