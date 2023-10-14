Over 8OO Kg Of Ganja , Stuffed In 27 Sacks, Seized In Jharkhand

Police suspects that more people are involved in the racket. (Representational)

Over eight quintals of ganja were seized and two persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle-checking drive was launched in Ichagarh police station area on Friday night when a speeding trailer was intercepted, they said.

As the trailer was stopped, two persons in it tried to escape but were caught following a chase, police said.

During the search of the vehicle, 27 sacks stuffed with the drug were found, Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar said Both the persons were arrested and the vehicle impounded, he said.

Each sack contained 30 kg of ganja, totaling 810 kg, the SP said, adding that the value was being evaluated.

Those arrested were identified as Wahid Khan and Karan Gupta, police said.

The trailer was being followed by an SUV, and it managed to escape, they said.

Bimal Kumar said an investigation is underway, and it is suspected that more people are involved in the racket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)