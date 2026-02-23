Minor, Lover Die By Suicide After Objections Over Inter-Caste Relationship

A minor and her lover, said to be in his early 20s, allegedly died by suicide after facing opposition over their inter-caste relationship in Jharkhand's Gumla district, officials said.

The bodies of Soni Kumari (16) and Ramesh Baraik were found hanging from a tree near Gamhar Toli village under the Kamdara police station limits on Sunday morning.

The two were in a relationship that was not accepted by the community due to caste differences, said officials.

On Saturday, Soni went to Basiya to appear for her matriculation practical examination. Her father had reached the school to pick her up, but her lover had already arrived at the school, and the two fled.

Despite extensive searches by their families, they could not be traced. Early Sunday, villagers discovered the couple hanging from a tree.

Police reached the spot after being alerted, brought the bodies down and sent them to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The autopsy was conducted around noon on Monday, after which the bodies were handed over to the families.

Police said that before taking their lives, the young man recorded a video that was later widely circulated on social media.

Preliminary findings suggest the two consumed pesticide before hanging themselves.

Statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded, police said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.