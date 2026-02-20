India, US Unveil Ambitious AI Pact to Shape Global Tech Order

India and the United States have announced a sweeping new partnership on artificial intelligence, signalling a decisive shift toward pro-innovation cooperation as the two democracies seek to shape the technological and economic contours of the 21st century.

The India-US AI Opportunity Partnership, unveiled through a joint statement in New Delhi, builds on the principles of the Pax Silica Declaration and aligns closely with the broader India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and the COMPACT framework for defence, commerce, and technology.

At its core, the initiative reflects a shared strategic assessment: Artificial intelligence will not be defined merely by algorithms and software, but by the physical backbone that powers IT-critical minerals, energy systems, semiconductor manufacturing, and access to large-scale computing. The two governments underscored that leadership in AI will hinge on trusted supply chains, economic security, and free enterprise rather than restrictive controls driven by anxiety over emerging technologies.

In unusually candid language, the statement warns that the greatest risk to democratic societies is not the rapid advancement of AI, but the failure to lead it. Echoing the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump under the TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technologies) initiative, both sides said they intend to move "beyond the paralysis of fear" and embrace the "dynamism of AI opportunity" to spur innovation and human prosperity.

Three Key Pillars

The partnership lays out a global approach to AI that is explicitly friendly to entrepreneurs, startups, and private capital. It identifies three major pillars of cooperation: pro-innovation regulation, strengthening the physical AI stack, and driving free enterprise across borders.

On regulation, India and the US pledged to mainstream policy frameworks that encourage experimentation, investment, and rapid scaling of new technologies. Rather than heavy-handed oversight, the two governments said they will champion pro-growth regulatory regimes that empower builders, coders, creators, and platforms to test, deploy, and expand AI solutions while maintaining security and trust. Officials on both sides see this as a competitive advantage for democratic economies seeking to attract talent and capital in an increasingly fragmented global tech landscape.

Equally significant is the focus on the physical infrastructure that underpins AI. Under the Pax Silica framework, the two countries plan to deepen cooperation on supply chains of the future, including joint research and development initiatives. These efforts are expected to span reliable energy infrastructure, production of critical minerals, workforce development, and the acceleration of trusted semiconductor ecosystems. With global chip supply chains under strain and geopolitical competition intensifying, the emphasis on "trusted collaboration" reflects shared concerns about resilience and strategic autonomy.

The third pillar places private enterprise at the heart of the AI revolution. The joint statement stresses that innovation should be driven by the creative power of the private sector, supported by robust ecosystems of developer tools and platforms that lower barriers to entry. To that end, India and the US aim to facilitate cross-border venture capital flows, R&D partnerships, and industry collaboration.

The two sides signalled their intent to enable investments in next-generation data centres, cooperate on access to high-end compute and processors, and jointly advance AI models and applications.

New Template

Policy analysts view the announcement as a clear attempt by New Delhi and Washington to set an alternative template for global AI governance - one rooted in openness, market-led innovation, and democratic values. By aligning their approaches, the two countries hope to ensure that democracies, rather than authoritarian systems, remain the architects of the AI-driven future.

The statement concludes on a note of strategic symbolism, describing the partnership as the beginning of a new era in which the world's oldest and largest democracies stand aligned not only in defence of liberty, but in the purposeful pursuit of prosperity and harmony. Together, India and the United States said they aspire to build an AI future that serves their citizens, strengthens their economies and societies, and reflects shared commitments to freedom, openness, and the rule of law.