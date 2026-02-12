Woman Kills Self After Mother Scolds Her For Using Phone In Jharkhand: Cops

A 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the woman allegedly took the drastic step after her mother scolded her for remaining glued to her cellphone.

The incident took place at Bhagtola within Chhipadohar police station limits.

"According to the statement of the woman's mother, the victim was addicted to her smartphone, and she had scolded her for this. Thereafter, the woman left home. When her family went to check on her later, she was found hanging from a tree," Chhipadohar police station in-charge Kishor Munda said.

Munda said the woman hanged herself with the help of a scarf.

Sub-inspector Vikashendu Tripathi, who went to the village for investigation, said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

"But, we are probing it from all possible angles," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Latehar Sadar hospital, Tripathi added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)