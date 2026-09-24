Heading To Ooty? Passenger Reveals How To Get The Best Nilgiri Views On Toy Train

Any trip to the hill station of Ooty or Udagamandalam is incomplete without a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway. One of the most spectacular train journeys in India, the blue toy train, as it is fondly called, chugs slowly through the scenic landscape of the Nilgiris.



If you are taking a train journey from Ooty to Coonoor, the toy train is one of the best options if you want to just relax and take in the views around you.



But did you know that a trip on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway requires a lot of planning if you want to enjoy the experience to the fullest?



Ooty-Coonoor Toy Train: Best Time To Book Tickets



Aryuman Ganguly, a content creator, has given some tips to get the best possible experience on the Ooty toy train. He advised that visitors should book their tickets at least a month in advance to get a confirmed seat.



To get the perfect window seat, tickets must be booked at least two months before the trip date.



Ganguly said that during the Ooty to Coonoor trip, the best views are visible from the window seats on the right-hand side. During the trip from Coonoor to Ooty, the opposite is true.





How To Book Tickets



While you can buy tickets offline at the station, they are limited. It is best to use the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and buy the tickets in advance.



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Ooty-Coonoor Toy Train: Ticket Price



The price of the second-class ticket is Rs 150. Each person has to pay Rs 350 for a first-class ticket.



The first-class tickets offer bigger windows. There is only one first-class carriage with 8-16 seats.



Ooty-Coonoor Toy Train: Features



The Nilgiri Mountain Railway allows travellers to take in the rolling hills, scenic tea estates, and the misty landscape of the mountains. The metre-gauge railway was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.



It takes 4.5 hours to complete the entire 46 km-long train journey from Ooty to Mettupalayam via the toy train. The train passes through 208 curves, 250 bridges, and 16 tunnels during this journey.



Visitors often take the toy train in the morning, visit the sights around Coonoor, such as Sim's Park and Dolphin's Nose, and get back to Ooty by the evening.



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