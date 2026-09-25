8 Offbeat Indian Destinations That Shine In October's Autumn Charm

October is one of the best months to travel in India. The monsoon has mostly retreated, the weather becomes pleasant, and many destinations are at their most beautiful. From misty mountains and royal cities to tropical islands and backwaters, this is the perfect time to explore places that offer fewer crowds and memorable experiences. If you're looking for an autumn getaway, these destinations deserve a spot on your travel list.

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8 Places To Visit In India This October

Jammu And Kashmir

October brings a spectacular change to the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir as the trees begin to turn shades of gold and amber. Srinagar's gardens look particularly beautiful during this time, while the surrounding valleys offer crisp air and clear views of the mountains. It's also a great season to enjoy shikara rides on Dal Lake without the peak summer rush.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known for its lakes and palaces, Udaipur becomes much more comfortable to explore in October. The pleasant weather makes it ideal for boat rides on Lake Pichola and walks through the old city. The city's heritage architecture and vibrant culture add to its charm during the autumn season.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Mysuru comes alive in October, especially around the festive season when the city is decorated with lights and celebrations. The grandeur of Mysore Palace, bustling local markets and well-maintained gardens make it a rewarding destination. The cooler weather also makes sightseeing more enjoyable.

Kerala

October marks the beginning of a refreshing travel season in Kerala. The backwaters are lush after the rains, and destinations such as Alleppey, Kumarakom and Munnar look especially scenic. Whether it's a houseboat stay or a stroll through tea plantations, Kerala offers a relaxing escape.

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Andaman And Nicobar Islands

With calmer seas and pleasant weather, October is a lovely time to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The beaches are clean, the waters are clear and outdoor activities become more enjoyable. Travellers can spend their days snorkelling, island hopping or simply unwinding by the sea.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Tucked away in Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro is known for its green landscapes and unique tribal culture. October offers comfortable weather for exploring its villages, rice fields and surrounding hills. The peaceful atmosphere makes it a great choice for those looking to slow down and reconnect with nature.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi's ancient ruins and dramatic boulder-strewn landscape are best explored when temperatures begin to cool down. October provides pleasant conditions for walking through temple complexes and historical sites. The destination offers a fascinating mix of history, architecture and scenic beauty.

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Perched on a plateau in Madhya Pradesh, Mandu is filled with palaces, pavilions and centuries-old monuments. The greenery left behind by the monsoon adds extra beauty to the surroundings in October. Its quiet atmosphere and rich history make it an ideal offbeat autumn getaway.

If you're planning a trip in October, consider looking beyond the usual tourist hotspots. These destinations offer pleasant weather, beautiful scenery and unique experiences that make autumn one of the best times to explore India. Whether you prefer mountains, heritage towns, beaches or nature escapes, there's something here for every kind of traveller.