Mumbai Passenger Shares Joy Of Rapido Journey With Female Driver: 'One Of My Safest Rides'

A routine Rapido ride turned into a delightful experience for a passenger when she realised a female driver was coming to pick her up. Digital content creator Ruchika Rajput documented the unique journey in a viral Instagram video titled "Rapido Pink. You have my heart," stating that the Rapido ride left her completely elated and inspired.

The video begins with Rajput waiting on a busy Mumbai street for her Rapido captain to arrive. Spotting her female driver approach, a visibly animated Rajput shares her excitement for the ride ahead.

"Oh my God! Abhi maine Rapido book kiya and ek female driver aa rahi hai mujhe pick karne ke liye, so I'm super excited! Let's see! (Oh my God! I just booked a Rapido, and a female driver is coming to pick me up, so I'm super excited! Let's see!)" said Rajput.

By the time she reaches her destination, Rajput can be seen thoroughly impressed with the ride. She describes it as one of her “safest and smoothest” Rapido rides in a while.

"This was one of my safest and smoothest rides. And I hope seeing you inspires more women to do this work. So, thank you so much!" Rajput told the driver, who replied: "Thank you."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.4 million views and thousands of comments. One of the users, claiming to be the Rapido driver, wrote: "Heyy!! I am the girl in the reel, I really didn't know that you would post this on the reel. I am glad that you liked it. Thank you so much for this."

Meanwhile, Rapido commented: "Hi, thank you so much for the love and support! We're delighted to know that you're enjoying Rapido. Your kind words truly mean a lot to us and motivate us to keep creating better experiences for our customers."