"I Felt So Unsafe": Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Rider Held Her Hand, Company Responds

Women's safety while travelling is an important concern, especially when they use public transport or app-based ride services. A woman from Bengaluru recently shared an uncomfortable experience during a Rapido Pink ride, alleging that the rider held her hand for several seconds and stayed outside her residential society even after the trip ended.

Srishti, an X user, shared her experience along with screenshots of her booking confirmation and payment receipt. She questioned Rapido's responsibility for the behaviour of its riders and explained how the incident made her feel unsafe.

According to Srishti, she was initially unsure about taking the ride because of the rain. However, the rider repeatedly requested her not to cancel the booking because of the weather.

Srishti alleged that the rider tried to be overly friendly during the journey. He offered her a raincoat and repeatedly asked whether she was comfortable, even though she had her earphones plugged in.

She said the situation became more uncomfortable when they reached her residential society. While returning his helmet, the rider allegedly held her hand for several seconds and smiled at her in a way that made her uncomfortable.

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When Srishti asked for his QR code to make the payment, she claimed that he said his phone was not working because of the rain. He then asked for her phone number. However, she insisted on paying through the QR code and completed the transaction.

Srishti said she did not feel safe entering her residential society immediately after the ride. She stayed outside for around 15 minutes and noticed that the rider had still not left.

She then asked a security guard to tell him to leave. However, she alleged that the rider stayed for another five minutes, saying that he was using his phone. According to her account, he left only after the guard asked him to leave for a second time, around 10 minutes later.

Srishti said she felt unsafe and traumatised. She also raised concerns about women's safety while travelling by bike, auto-rickshaw or cab, even during busy hours, and questioned whether enough safety measures were in place.

Bengaluru Police And Rapido Respond

The post received responses from Bengaluru Police and Rapido. Rapido also apologised for the distressing experience and acknowledged the seriousness of the unwanted physical contact and behaviour that made the passenger feel unsafe.so that the matter could be looked into.

Rapido also apologised for the distressing experience and acknowledged the seriousness of the unwanted physical contact and behaviour that made the passenger feel unsafe. The company wrote, "Hi, as discussed on the call, we're truly sorry for this distressing experience. Unwanted physical contact and behaviour that makes you feel unsafe are serious concerns. The Captain has been permanently suspended from the Rapido platform."