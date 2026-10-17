Watch: Heroic Tech Entrepreneur Saves Man From Death On 7,134-Metre Mountain After Guide's Refusal

A San Francisco-based tech entrepreneur is being hailed a hero after he saved a man from certain death during a mountain summit on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Filip Kozera, founder of tech company Sauna AI, revealed that he was climbing Peak Lenin, a 7,134-metre mountain alongside his friend and a guide when he came across a man lying in the snow around 6,300 metres. While his guide refused to help, Kozera took matters in his own hands and managed to drag the weary man all on his own.

Kozera explained that once tired in the mountains, people want to just lie down and sleep. However, this can prove to be a fatal mistake. So when Kozera came across the man, about to go to sleep, he decided to take action.

"One of the things that kills people at altitude is how badly you want to lie down and sleep. A couple of years back, at 6,300 metres, I found a man lying in the snow," said Kozera.

"By four in the afternoon, at about 6,300 metres, we were the last ones on the mountain. An hour earlier, I'd seen a man struggling. Now he was lying in the snow, clearly dying."

The techie turned to his guide and suggested they help the man. When the guide asked how, the techie proposed dragging him down. The guide flatly called it impossible and walked away.

"Then our guide walked away. It was minus 35, and even he decided to leave. It was my call now. What followed was the hardest decision I've ever made," said Kozera.

Kozera approached the struggling man and took his rucksack from him and began slowly and steadily guiding him down the mountain, while keeping a cloe eye on his health.

"He went down again on the way, and I got him back on his feet. It may look sunny, but it was freezing. It took a couple of hours to get him down to the camp at 5,500 metres. The next morning, he walked down the mountain with us," he said.

"I'm not religious, but when I was a kid, a priest told me God won't give you bravery. He'll give you a chance to prove yourself. That day was mine."

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'You Saved His Life'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.4 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded Kozera for rescuing the man.

"You quite literally saved his life. No joke," said one user, while another added: "God put you on that exact mountain, at that exact time, with that exact person. It isn't coincidence; it's fate."

A third commented: "Now imagine if you left and the next day you know he's dead. The feeling of "I could've saved him" will be unbearable

Always choose the choice you can live with."

A fourth said: "Moments like this are the deciding factors of your core personality. No matter how good religious people seem to be, when you're in a moment like this, it's all about how brave you are to do something that will risk your own life, even when nobody is there to watch you. You're a Legend."