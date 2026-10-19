Woman Shares Inappropriate HR Question During Job Interview: "Planning a Baby Anytime Soon?"

A woman has shared her experience of being asked about her family plans during a job interview, raising questions about women's empowerment in corporate workplaces. Shatakshi Dwivedi said the human resources (HR) representative asked whether she was planning to have a baby anytime soon after learning that she was married. Dwivedi recounted the incident in a video shared on Instagram, describing it as one of the most inappropriate questions she had faced during an interview.

According to Dwivedi, the conversation initially focused on practical matters, including where she lived and whether she would be comfortable travelling to the office. She said she had no concerns about the commute and mentioned that her husband also travelled to the same area, meaning she could accompany him.

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the HR representative asked whether she planned to have a baby anytime soon. "Do you mind me asking, you're not planning to have a baby anytime soon, right?" the HR asked.

The question left Dwivedi shocked and prompted her to question the gap between companies' public claims of supporting women's empowerment and their hiring practices. "Then we talk about breaking the glass ceiling. These are the kinds of organisations that talk the most about women's empowerment," Dwivedi said.

Watch the video here:

Dwivedi did not name the organisation involved in the interview. Her account, however, resonated with several social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences of being asked about marriage, children and family plans during job interviews. While some users expressed sympathy for Dwivedi, others pointed out that unmarried women also face questions about their personal lives during the hiring process, including whether they plan to get married.

One user wrote, "Women being interviewed - unmarried - when you're planning to get married?, married - when you're planning to have baby?, have a baby - how will you manage work and baby??, meaning 22 years se leke till you leave or you're 50 yr old, interviews will go like this only.. in this society with double standard.."

Another commented, "This happened to me too, they asked me directly about my baby plans, it's 2026 and women are still asked uncomfortable questions like this." A third user added, "The answer should have been 'Unfortunately I don't entertain intrusion in my personal life' or just give a stare and silence."