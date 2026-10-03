Employee 'Ghosted' By Own Company After Applying For Internal Posting: 'It's Horrible'

Getting ghosted by recruiters is a common complaint among job applicants, and the experience is no different for internal employees seeking a promotion. Highlighting the trend, an employee revealed in a social media post that they applied for an internal role, completed multiple interview rounds, including one with an executive vice president, only to be left in the dark by HR.

The employee said they were told to wait till the end of next week. However, they heard nothing and decided to approach the hiring manager to receive clarity about the situation.

"So I followed up with the hiring manager and was told they were “working out some logistics” and that I'd hear back from them either way. I then waited almost two more weeks, followed up again, and got no response. I was getting ghosted by my own company," they said.

Amid the constant delay, the employee found out that the company had hired someone else, and the announcement was made in the organisation's Slack message.

"I don't care that I didn't get the job. Someone else can obviously be a better fit. What pisses me off is that I already work here, went through multiple interviews, and was specifically told I'd hear back either way," they said.

"How hard is it to send a rejection email before announcing the new hire to the entire company? Let's just say I've already let HR know my displeasure."

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | Texas Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter After Losing Custody Battle, Then Shoots Herself

'Keep Looking'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the employee and urged them to look for opportunities elsewhere.

"If they are treating you like that, imagine how they treat external candidates," said one user, while another added: "That is just horrible and so unprofessional of your employer. Keep looking elsewhere outside the company."

A third commented: "I see this really often. So many leaders and HR people don't know how to have difficult conversations and are terrified they'll lose a good employee who didn't get the job, so they keep passing the buck until the whole thing slips through the cracks."

A fourth said: "Yeah, that stinks. They need to treat internal candidates especially better, as it is gonna shape their decision for whether to stay after being rejected."