Texas Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter After Losing Custody Battle, Then Shoots Herself

A woman shot her four-year-old daughter in the US state of Texas, just hours after losing a custody battle with the girl's father. The incident took place in a Houston home, where Cibelle Savella, 35, was supposed to hand over her daughter, Vivian, to her ex-husband, Aaron Savella. Instead, she shot the girl before turning the gun on herself.

Houston Police Department (HPD) officers responded to the scene at 5:45 pm local time after receiving a call about a shooting on the third floor of the home. At the scene, officers said they found Vivian dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

HPD said that officers detained Vivian's mother, who had reportedly shot herself in the face and was taken to the hospital. On Thursday, police said the mother was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to a report in New York Post.

Originally from Brazil, Savella had an acrimonious divorce in November 2024 after just four years of marriage. The divorce was followed by a bitter legal battle over their daughter. A family court judge had just granted Vivian's custody to Aaron, and she was supposed to be turned over to him Tuesday night.

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'Never Experienced Something Like This'

Lawyer Charlotte Rainwater, representing Aaron, said the entire family was ' devastated' by this incident. Rainwater added that he had not seen such a case in his career.

“I've been practising family law for 28 years and have never experienced anything like this. I don't think anyone in this courtroom on Tuesday contemplated this could be the outcome," said Rainwater.

One of the family members said Aaron trusted the courts, followed due process, but even then, his little one never came back to him.

“Vivian was 4 years old. She was loved without limit by her father, Aaron, and by everyone whose life she touched. There are no words for what has been taken from us," said one of the relatives.

“Aaron did everything the law asks of a parent who is trying to protect his child. He trusted the courts. He followed every order. He waited for the process to work. On Tuesday, a judge placed Vivian in his primary care, and she was supposed to come home to him that evening. She never did.”