2 Children Killed, Their Mothers Injured After Water Tank Collapses In Gurugram

Two children, including a four-year-old girl, died after a cement water tank suddenly collapsed in shanties near the G-21 Society in Sector 83 of Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The mothers of the two children were also injured as they were caught in the debris during the incident.

A complaint was registered against the contractor responsible for constructing the tank under Section 106 of the BNS at Kherki Daula police station, and police have launched an investigation.

According to the police, Sharif Ali, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, has been working as a mason while living in a rented shanty in Sector 83 for about a year. His wife, Rubina Bibi, is employed in housekeeping at a nearby housing society.

The complaint states that a cement tank measuring approximately 10 feet in length, 5 feet in width, and 5 feet in height was built in the shanty area just three or four days ago to store water.

After the tank was completed on September 25, it was filled with water, and residents were advised to start using it. At that time, Rubina had gone to the tank to bathe her four-year-old daughter, Sumaiya. Another woman had also arrived to bathe her young son. Suddenly, the wall of the tank collapsed, falling onto both children and the women, according to police.

Locals worked to clear the debris and managed to pull the injured individuals out. Both children were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

"An FIR has been registered, and we handed over the bodies of the children to their families after the postmortem. The accused contractor will be arrested soon", said a senior police officer.

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