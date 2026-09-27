Vijay's TVK Government Withdraws Controversial RTI Move Amid Backlash

After issuing an order exempting the Public (Law and Order) Department from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, on the ground that it is an Intelligence and Security Organisation, the Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu has cancelled the move amid opposition criticism.

"Government Order Ms.No 57 of Human Resources Management (R) department dated 21st September,2026, relating to exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub section (4) of section 24 of the RTI Act,2005, stands revoked," the government said.

Public law and order deals with multiple subjects, including inquiry reports into opening of police fire, inquiry reports into custody death, police torture and others. In line with the earlier order, the public would not have had access to such details.

TVK Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had pointed out that if the public is not happy with it, the matter maybe reconsidered.

"Only community clash related incident details will not be given under RTI because many are asking for RTI on community clash. There are 20 sections under Law and Order, only few sections are exempted from RTI. This is the intention behind the move," CTR Nirmal Kumar had said, explaining the rationale behind the move.

"However, if general public expresses discomfort, we will take it to the Chief Minister for further action," he had said.

The TVK faced fierce criticism as it notified the earlier order, issued under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act, 2005, in the Government Gazette.

"This move is an open effort to change Tamil Nadu as police state. The Government should immediately withdraw the order," CPM MP Venkatesan had urged the government.

Defending the earlier order, the TVK said the move will not affect the freedom of expression.

"The freedom of expression will not get affected. As a Minister of DIPR, I myself will give necessary information to you (media). We also have to understand the Lakshman Rekha in freedom of expression. Intentionally one should not twist data for the benefit of one specific party," TVK Minister Raj Mohan said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram pointed out that RTI was a landmark decision of the UPA government to strengthen "democratic accountability".

"The TVK government's move to exempt the Public (Law and Order) Department from the RTI Act does not set a good precedent. It's worth recalling that RTI was a landmark decision brought in by the Congress-led UPA government, intended to strengthen democratic accountability across India," the Congress MP had complained.

"The Law and Order Department handles crucial matters such as examining inquiry reports on police firing, custodial deaths, torture, and deaths of remand prisoners, security-related detention cases, communal and caste clash reports, requests for withdrawal of politically sensitive cases and matters relating to sanction of prosecution for defamatory articles, news items, and speeches. This crucial information is now being shielded from the public. Such rollbacks are not in line with transparent governance. RTI must be expanded, not restricted," he had said.