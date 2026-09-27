On Camera, Thar Knocks Down Biker On Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Flees

A Mahindra Thar Roxx knocked down a motorcyclist on the Dwarka Expressway and drove away like nothing happened. Both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider suffered minor injuries. The incident, recorded on the dashcam of the car driving behind, took place on Saturday night, after 8 pm.

As seen in the dashcam footage, a speeding Thar enters the service lane from the left and tries to cross several lanes of traffic at once. The Thar driver finds some space between a car in front and a bike on the left. Without halting even for a second, the Thar driver attempts to drive through that narrow space, hits the motorcyclist, and speeds away.

It appears like a game of Road Rash, where motorcyclists punch, kick, and hit other bikers to win the race.

The two men were thrown off the bike and fell on the road. Both were wearing helmets and suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle bore the registration number HR16AG5200. Records on the eChallan Parivahan portal show the diesel vehicle has one fine of Rs 5,000 for dangerous driving and jumping a red light against it. The fine was issued on August 3.

This is not the first time a Mahindra Thar has been in the news for hitting someone. Earlier this week, on September 22, a 35-year-old man died and his wife sustained serious injuries after a speeding Thar hit them while they were riding a scooter in Greater Noida West. The impact was so severe that the couple was thrown from the scooter and left bloodied. The Thar driver abandoned his car and fled the scene.

In another incident, a 57-year-old scooter rider died in Jaipur after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed his two-wheeler. The scooter rider, Naval Sharma, was on the way to work when a speeding Thar collided with his two-wheeler. Sharma died of severe injuries.