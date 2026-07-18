Overloaded E-Rickshaw Kills Cab Driver In Dwarka Expressway Accident: What Went Wrong?

A cab driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash involving an overloaded e-rickshaw on the Dwarka Expressway. The incident has once again raised serious questions about road safety, overloading practices and enforcement on fast-moving urban corridors.

How The Crash Unfolded

As per PTI's report, Police said the accident occurred around 2 pm when a cab travelling on the Dwarka Expressway collided with an e-rickshaw carrying long iron rods. The rods were protruding well beyond the rear of the three-wheeler, with no warning flags, reflectors or markers to alert other road users to the dangerous overhang.

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The impact crushed the cab's front end. One of the iron rods pierced through the windshield and went straight into the driver's chest. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. A woman travelling in the cab sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital, officers said. The e-rickshaw driver has been detained for questioning.

Emergency Response And Traffic Impact

PTI's report claims, teams from police station and the traffic unit rushed to the scene after receiving information about the crash. The cab's front portion was so badly mangled that it took considerable effort for the police and first responders to extricate the driver's body, which was then sent for post-mortem examination.

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The collision also led to a traffic jam on the expressway, as both damaged vehicles came to rest on the expressway. Police later cleared the wreckage and restored movement.

What Went Wrong?

Reports suggest, the e-rickshaw driver claimed he had been driving slowly when the cab rammed into his vehicle from behind. A senior police officer said that, based on preliminary findings, overspeeding and a rear-end collision appeared to be the primary triggers of the crash. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the area to piece together the exact sequence of events and determine responsibility.

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Overloading On High-Speed Corridors

Beyond individual fault, the incident underscores a wider and recurring road safety concern: slow-moving, lightly built vehicles carrying long, heavy loads on high-speed roads. Protruding material without proper marking or securing significantly increases the risk to anyone travelling behind, especially at expressway speeds.

On busy corridors like the Dwarka Expressway, such practices turn minor errors into potentially fatal outcomes. Road safety experts consistently warn that any load extending beyond a vehicle's body should be properly secured and clearly marked, and that small vehicles such as e-rickshaws are unsuitable for transporting long construction material on fast-moving urban highways.