New Suzuki Hayabusa Breaks Cover With Fresh Colours

Suzuki has unveiled the 2027 Hayabusa, giving its legendary hypersport motorcycle a visual refresh with three new colour options while keeping its proven mechanical and electronics package unchanged. The update focuses on styling, aimed at riders who value both performance and presence.

New Colours For 2027

For 2027, the Hayabusa will be offered in two standard colour schemes: Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Reflective Blue. These shades continue the model's tradition of bold, flowing graphics that complement its distinctive silhouette, appealing to riders who prefer timeless, sporty finishes.

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The third option is a Special Edition, finished in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Oort Gray with contrasting red highlights. This version gains Special Edition badging, a raised Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank, black exhaust end caps, and a colour-matched solo seat cowl as standard, adding a subtle yet noticeable layer of exclusivity.

The Hayabusa Special Edition further stands out with red-accented wheels, gold-anodised front brake rotors and chain adjusters, and prominent Hayabusa Kanji graphics on the fairing. The interplay of white and red on the large bodywork gives the bike a strong road presence, especially when seen in motion or under showroom lighting.

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Engine, Electronics And Chassis

Mechanically, the 2027 Hayabusa remains unchanged, continuing with the familiar 1,340cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that produces 190 hp and 150 Nm. This is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bidirectional quickshifter, ensuring both rapid acceleration and smooth, effortless upshifts and downshifts.

Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) is carried over in full, including traction control, launch control, cruise control, multiple riding modes and cornering ABS. Together, these systems help riders harness the Hayabusa's performance more confidently in varied conditions.

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The bike continues to use an aluminium twin-spar frame with KYB suspension at both ends, while braking duties are handled by Brembo Stylema calipers, reinforcing its blend of stability, comfort and sharp stopping power.

India Availability

The Hayabusa is currently priced at Rs 18.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India, and Suzuki Motorcycle India has a history of introducing global colour updates here. There is no official confirmation yet on the arrival of the 2027 colour schemes, but it is reasonable to expect these new shades could reach Indian showrooms in the coming months.