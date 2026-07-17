Ferrari Amalfi Spider With V8 Launched In India At Rs 4.6 Crore

Ferrari has launched the Amalfi Spider in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.6 crore before options. Arriving just months after its global debut in March 2026, the open-top grand tourer brings a more emotional, wind-in-the-hair experience to Ferrari's Indian clientele while retaining the core character of the Amalfi coupe.

Price And Positioning

The Amalfi Spider is the convertible derivative of the Amalfi grand tourer and naturally commands a premium over its hard-top sibling. It sits Rs 52 lakh higher than the Amalfi coupe, which is currently listed at Rs 4.08 crore. For buyers, the Spider offers the same blend of long-distance comfort and high performance, with the added allure of open-top motoring and extensive customisation options tailored to individual tastes.

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Engine, Performance

Under the bonnet, the Amalfi Spider uses the familiar 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, producing 640 hp and 760 Nm, sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Ferrari claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 kmph, figures that remain impressively close to the coupe despite an 86 kg increase in kerb weight.

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Design

Visually, the Spider mirrors the coupe's sleek proportions, with its major differentiator being a folding fabric roof. The roof opens or closes in 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph and is available in four colour options.

Ferrari says the five-layer construction keeps noise, vibration and harshness at levels comparable to its hard-top models. Additional wind deflectors integrated into the rear-seat backrests further help keep cabin wind noise in check, enhancing comfort during open-top drives. An exclusive Rosso Tramonto exterior shade is also offered to set the Spider apart.

Interior And Features

Inside, the Amalfi Spider carries over the coupe's 2+2 layout and driver-focused cabin. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen, an 8.8-inch passenger display, and a 15.6-inch digital driver's display. Powered sports seats, a three-spoke steering wheel with generous physical controls, sculpted AC vents and an aluminium-milled centre tunnel underline its grand tourer intent.

On the tech and comfort front, the Amalfi Spider offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car features, ADAS, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control and a wireless charging pad. Boot space stands at 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres with it stowed, making it relatively practical by convertible supercar standards. Extensive personalisation options for upholstery, trims and colour schemes ensure buyers can create a highly bespoke Amalfi Spider that reflects their own style.