Nissan Trolls Ferrari Luce On Instagram, Then Deletes Post

Ferrari's newly unveiled all-electric Luce has sparked widespread online discussion, with its design drawing mixed reactions across the automotive community. What began as internet criticism has now extended to playful jabs from established automakers, including Mazda and Nissan, adding an unexpected twist to the conversation.

Mazda Revisits the Original Luce

Mazda was among the first to respond, sharing an image of its classic Luce SS from the 1960s on social media. The move appeared subtle but intentional, drawing attention to the original model's design heritage. Interestingly, Ferrari had reportedly secured the international trademark for the "Luce" name earlier this year after Mazda allowed it to lapse. While Mazda can no longer use the name, the post quickly gained traction online, with users comparing the clean, classic styling of the original Luce to Ferrari's modern interpretation.

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Nissan Joins In, Then Steps Back

Nissan Ireland soon joined the conversation with a more direct approach. Following comparisons made online between the Ferrari Luce and the latest Nissan Leaf, the brand reposted a side-by-side image of the two vehicles.

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Accompanying the post was a caption that read, "We admit, we're flattered," followed by "They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so thank you Ferrari." The comment leaned into the visual comparisons circulating online, particularly around similarities in colour schemes and certain design elements.

However, the post was taken down shortly after it was published. While no official explanation was provided, the deletion suggests the brand may have reconsidered its tone or messaging.

Design Debate Continues

The Ferrari Luce's styling has been a major talking point since its debut, with critics and enthusiasts alike offering differing views. Some comparisons with the Nissan Leaf have focused on elements such as the rear profile and two-tone finish, though the overall designs remain distinct in their proportions and intent.

The episode reflects how social media has become a platform not only for public opinion but also for brands to engage, sometimes playfully, in industry conversations. As reactions continue to evolve, the Luce remains firmly in the spotlight, both for its design and the broader discourse it has generated.