Ferrari Brings Back Manual Transmission With Limited Edition 12Cilindri

Ferrari has officially brought back a manual transmission for the first time in 14 years with the launch of the limited-edition 12Cilindri Manuale. The Italian marque's last manual-geared model was the California roadster, and now the 12Cilindri Manuale marks a significant return to driver-focused engagement for V12 enthusiasts. Only 1,499 units will be built, each priced at 590,000 Euro (approximately Rs 6.42 crore).

Powertrain, Transmission Technology

The 12Cilindri Manuale retains the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine found in the standard model. This high-revving unit delivers 830 hp and 678 Nm, with a redline of 9,500 rpm. While the regular 12Cilindri uses an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Manuale employs Ferrari's 'Manuale By-Wire' system.

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This unique setup keeps the 8-speed DCT but allows it to behave like a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no physical clutch or flywheel linking the engine to the transmission. Instead, sensors interpret the driver's inputs from the clutch pedal and gated shifter and translate them into gear commands for the DCT. The result is that the car can be clutch-dumped, heel-and-toed or even stalled like a conventional manual, delivering a genuinely manual driving feel.

Performance And Driving Modes

Despite the six-speed manual behaviour, the 12Cilindri Manuale achieves a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 2.9 seconds, identical to the standard DCT model. This is because launch control is only available in fully automatic mode, which uses all eight gears. The extra two gears also help the Manuale retain its 340 kmph top speed, which would otherwise be lower in strict manual mode due to the six-speed limitation.

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For everyday driving, the transmission can be switched to automatic, allowing the DCT to handle gear shifts without driver intervention. This dual-mode capability offers the best of both worlds: pure manual engagement when desired and effortless automatic operation in traffic.

Exterior Design And Badging

While the 12Cilindri Manuale looks similar to the standard model at first glance, Ferrari has introduced subtle changes to distinguish it. Manuale badges are placed on the front fenders, and the laser-etched Ferrari logos on the sides receive a silver finish. The front splitter and rear winglets feature a pinstripe design inspired by the classic 365 GTB4.

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An exclusive set of forged 5-spoke alloy wheels is available in four finish options. The rest of the design remains consistent with the 12Cilindri, including the headlights integrated into the blacked-out section of the long bonnet, carbon fibre panels, delta-wing roof motif, quad exhausts, active winglets and an aggressive rear diffuser. An optional livery is also offered, paying homage to the six-speed gearbox and available in multiple colour combinations.

Interior Changes And Features

The most significant interior update in the 12Cilindri Manuale is the redesigned centre console, which now accommodates a manual gear lever. The lever is rounded, finished in aluminium and styled as a nod to the gated manual shifters of classic Ferrari models. It can be ordered in silver or black.

Seats can be chosen in comfort or racing versions, both featuring a trim with six vertical grooves to highlight the Manuale identity. The standard triple-screen dashboard setup from the regular 12Cilindri is retained, ensuring that advanced digital information remains available alongside the mechanical driving experience.