Kids Scratch Rs 5.04 Crore Ferrari While Playing, Owner Drags Parents To Court

A Ferrari owner in China is taking legal action against the parents of children who damaged his car in his absence. The series of incidents began when the owner of the Italian sports car came back home from a business trip to discover his supercar was treated as a playground by children. Taking note of the action, he went to the parents to settle the matter. However, the negotiations fell apart.

The car in the incident is reported to be a red Ferrari 488 GTB parked outdoors in the city of Kunming, in Yunnan province of southwestern China. Worth 3.6 million yuan (around Rs 5.04 crore), it was reportedly damaged by four neighbourhood kids under 10 years old. The CCTV footage of the boys shared on social media shows them playing in the car using the glass as a slide. They also seem to have used bamboo poles on the car.

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The owner found deep scratches across the body of the car, including the hood, roof, fenders, tail lights, and windows. Reports also suggest that there was a crack on the front bumper. Some local reports suggest that fixing the damage would cost 100,000 yuan (around Rs 95 lakh). With aftermarket parts, the cost could be brought down to 29,360 yuan (Rs 27.95 lakh).

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With the knowledge of repair costs, the owner approached the police and held two rounds of discussions with the boys' parents. However, as reported by the South China Morning Post, the parents offered just 5,000 yuan (around Rs 4.75 lakh) as compensation and did not ensure their children issued an apology. Dissatisfied, the Ferrari owner chose to end negotiations and proceed with a civil lawsuit to recover the full cost of repairs.

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The car in question, a Ferrari 488 GTB, is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 661 hp. It was produced from 2015 to 2020, succeeding the 458 Italia before being replaced by the F8 Tributo and later the electrified 296 GTB. It is one of the iconic models for enthusiasts, carrying the brand's distinctive identity.