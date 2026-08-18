Chassis 0 Ferrari Luce Sells For USD 40 Million (Rs 382 Crore): Details

Ferrari's first production Luce, known as 'Chassis 0', achieved a record sale price of USD 40 million (around Rs 382 crore) at the RM Sotheby's Monterey auction. This marks the highest amount ever paid for a new vehicle at auction, surpassing the USD 26 million raised by a one-off Daytona SP3 at the same event last year. RM Sotheby's waived the buyer's premium, ensuring the full amount will be donated to the Ferrari Foundation to support educational initiatives.

Ferrari's First Electric Production Car

The Luce is Ferrari's first all-electric production model and also its first five-seat car. It is powered by a quad-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 1,050 Hp and 990 Nm of torque, with a claimed top speed of 310kph and a driving range of 530km. Ferrari has confirmed that its 2026 allocation of the Luce has already been fully reserved.

Bespoke 'Chassis 0' Details

The auctioned car is the first production example of the Luce, created under Ferrari's Tailor Made programme with exclusive features not available on standard models.

Exterior Finish: Madreperla Semi-Gloss paint developed specifically for this car, using pigments that shift appearance depending on light.

Design Elements: White five-spoke alloy wheels, bespoke brake callipers, and special Ferrari badging.

Interior: Le Mans metallic leather in Perla with Grigio Corvara trim, designed to reflect and diffuse light, complementing the car's overall theme.

Auction Outcome

The car was sold without reserve, and the final bid exceeded the pre-sale estimate of just over USD 1.1 million. The sale price was more than 60 times the Luce's starting price of 550,000 Euros (USD 640,000). The winning bidder was American billionaire investor and Ferrari collector Herbert A. Wertheim. The car will return to Ferrari's Maranello headquarters for final assembly before delivery in early 2027.