Bihar YouTuber Blames E20 Fuel For Toyota Innova Breakdown, Warranty Denied

A Toyota Innova Hycross owner and YouTuber from Bihar, Manish Kashyap, has come forward with serious allegations linking fuel quality to breakdown-like issues in his hybrid MPV. Through two videos shared on social media, Kashyap claims that the problems emerged after he began using E20 petrol, despite the vehicle being officially compatible with up to E20 fuel.

Breakdown And Fuel Quality Concerns

Kashyap, who identifies himself as a public figure with a large online presence, recorded the videos at a Toyota service centre while his vehicle was being inspected. He states that his Innova Hycross, which has covered around 12,000 km, developed symptoms such as engine vibration, knocking and other breakdown-related issues.

Also Read: Kia Teases Electric, Hybrid Vehicle For India: Syros EV, Sorento Likely?

According to him, fuel samples taken from different parts of the fuel system showed abnormal ethanol content and visible contamination. The second video shows the fuel tank removed from the vehicle, with Kashyap pointing to the fuel pump and filter assembly. He displays multiple fuel samples, noting differences in colour and quality, and questions how such contamination could enter the system.

Also Read: Government Orders Removal Of BAT-BMS, E-Rickshaw Disabling Apps After Viral Videos

Warranty And Liability Issues

Another critical concern raised by Kashyap is the warranty coverage for the incident. He claims that he has purchased an extended warranty up to 2 lakh km but is unsure whether inspection, cleaning and replacement costs will be covered if the problem is categorised as fuel contamination.

He adds that he opted for the hybrid variant of the Innova Hycross, paying an additional Rs 5 lakh over the standard model to make a more environmentally conscious choice. However, the upcoming mandate for E20 petrol is now likely to work against him.

In the video, a service centre representative appears to indicate that warranty benefits may not be straightforward if the issue is linked to contaminated fuel. Kashyap criticises this position, arguing that the vehicle's fuel lid explicitly mentions "Up to E20 Petrol," and questioning why the owner should bear the cost if the vehicle fails despite using fuel within the specified limits.