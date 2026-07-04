Government Orders Removal Of BAT-BMS, E-Rickshaw Disabling Apps After Viral Videos

The government has ordered the removal of three smartphone applications that were allegedly being misused to remotely disable battery-operated vehicles, including e-rickshaws. The decision was made after reports and viral videos surfaced showing how the apps could be used to shut down vehicles by connecting to their battery management systems through Bluetooth.

IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed the action during a cybersecurity summit, stating that the apps came to the government's attention and were subsequently taken down. "That is right....there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores," Krishnan said, as quoted by PTI.

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Reports later claimed that the removal orders had been issued for three applications: BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch-i-ion.

Concerns Over Bluetooth-Based Disabling

The issue gained widespread attention after several videos circulated on social media. These showed users remotely switching off the battery discharge function of e-rickshaws, leaving vehicles stranded in the middle of the road.

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Preliminary findings by officials suggest that the applications allow users to wirelessly connect to Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries within a limited range. While such apps are designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature, and current, they have reportedly been misused to disrupt battery-operated vehicles.

Security Gaps In Budget E-Rickshaws

Officials pointed out that many low-cost e-rickshaws in India use Chinese-manufactured Battery Management Systems (BMS) with limited security features. These systems often lack password protection or proper authentication, enabling nearby users to connect via Bluetooth and disable the battery's power output.

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BAT-BMS, developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, is a battery management tool that allows users to monitor battery health and remotely manage compatible lithium batteries. However, its remote-control function has been exploited in India by connecting to unsecured BMS units installed in some electric vehicles.

Impact On E-Rickshaw Users

The malfunctioning of e-rickshaws due to remote disabling has caused significant inconvenience to drivers and passengers, particularly in urban areas where these vehicles are widely used for short-distance travel. The government's quick action to remove the apps is seen as a necessary step to restore confidence in electric mobility and protect users from such vulnerabilities.