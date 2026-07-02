App On, E-Rickshaw Off: Bizarre Prank Plays Out In Delhi, Minister Responds

A Chinese smartphone application named BAT-BMS is being used by people to remotely shut down e-rickshaws -- locally called "tirris" -- through a Bluetooth connection. Videos of people using the app to stop e-rickshaws remotely have gone viral across social media platforms.

Influencers and content creators are recording themselves walking up to e-rickshaws and electric scooters, opening the battery management system (BAT-BMS), hooking up to the battery, and activating the discharge switch, leaving the drivers stranded and bewildered.

An NDTV reality check has found that the concern may not be limited to a single application. NDTV tested another battery management application -- Epoch Li-ion, on a compatible e-rickshaw. After connecting the app to the battery, a single tap switched off the vehicle. The display went blank, and the driver was unable to restart the e-rickshaw until it was switched back on through the same application.

The findings come even as the BAT-BMS app now appears to require a password before allowing users to access its switch-off function.

How The BAT-BMS Issue Began

The controversy erupted after videos circulating on Instagram, YouTube and X showed users connecting to compatible e-rickshaw batteries via Bluetooth and remotely switching off the battery's discharge function.

The clips quickly went viral, sparking concern among drivers, dealers and EV users over the possibility of misuse of connected battery management systems.

Delhi Government Seeks Report

The issue has also reached the Delhi government.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh told NDTV that while no formal written complaint has been received, people have raised the issue with him. He said the Transport Department has been directed to verify the authenticity of the BAT-BMS application and examine the claims surrounding its use.

"I am yet to get written complaint but people flagged me this issue in my office. So I have asked to get the correct information on the issue," Singh said.

According to a senior Delhi government official, the department's preliminary assessment suggests the application can wirelessly connect to compatible Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries within a limited range.

The official said the app is primarily designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature and current in real time, but added that its control functions could be misused on systems that lack adequate authentication.

"There is no password or authentication. As a result, cutting the power output and bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt becomes easy," the official said.

NDTV Reality Check: One App Secured, Another Still Works

NDTV first tested the BAT-BMS app on a compatible e-rickshaw to see whether anything had changed after the controversy.

The app connected to the battery without any difficulty.

But when we tapped the switch-off option, it did not immediately execute the command. Instead, a password prompt appeared.

Without entering the password, the e-rickshaw could not be switched off.

That suggested the app had introduced an additional layer of security.

But the reality check didn't stop there.

NDTV then opened another battery management application- Epoch Li-ion.

The app connected to the same compatible battery.

This time, a single tap on the switch-off option was enough.

Within seconds, the e-rickshaw powered down.

Its display went completely blank.

The driver immediately tried to restart the vehicle.

It wouldn't start.

The e-rickshaw came back to life only after it was switched on again through the app.

The demonstration was carried out on a compatible battery management system. While it does not establish that all e-rickshaws or battery systems behave in the same way, it suggests the broader concern does not stop at one application.

'As Soon As One App Is Secured, Another Appears'

Dealers say complaints have been rising over the past few days.

Insaaf Khan, an e-rickshaw dealer, said around 40 to 50 vehicles had already come to his workshop with similar complaints.

"We've been receiving these complaints for the last four days. Around 40 to 50 e-rickshaws have already come to us with the same problem. Earlier, we managed to fix them using one company's app after entering the password, but now we're seeing cases linked to a new app as well."

He said the issue appears to be evolving.

"The problem has become much bigger. As soon as one app is secured, another one appears. Battery companies will have to work seriously on this issue because it's creating a lot of trouble for drivers."

'This Is Our Only Source Of Livelihood'

For drivers, the issue goes beyond technology, it directly affects their daily earnings.

Raushan Lal, whose compatible e-rickshaw was part of NDTV's ground report, said an unexpected shutdown could bring work to a halt.

"We had to push the e-rickshaw all the way here. We are poor people; this is our only source of livelihood. If our e-rickshaw stops working like this, how are we supposed to earn a living?"

He said it was fortunate that there were no passengers inside the vehicle when it stopped.

"Thankfully, there were no passengers inside at the time. Otherwise, they might have refused to pay the fare after the vehicle broke down."

He said the uncertainty was his biggest concern.

"Our biggest worry is that our work could come to a halt at any moment. If this happens while a passenger is on board, how will we continue earning our daily income?"

Cyber Expert Call For EV Security Standards

Cybersecurity expert Advocate Saakshar Duggal said the incident underlines the need for stronger safeguards as India's EV ecosystem expands.

"It is pivotal for the EV sector to have certain guidelines. If not proper regulation as such, there should at least be strict guidelines for EV manufacturers and dealers so that these lacunas can be taken care of."

The Bigger Question For India's EV Push

Battery management applications are widely used to monitor battery health, charging status, voltage and temperature. Some systems also allow authorised users to remotely control certain battery functions.

The BAT-BMS app may have introduced password protection after the controversy, but NDTV's reality check suggests the concern does not stop at one app.