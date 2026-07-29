18-Year-Old In China Develops App To Help Grandfather Remember His Medicine, Wins Hearts

Ma Kai, a Chinese teenager, earned praise online after creating a mobile app designed to help his grandfather remember to take his medication every day, a project born out of concern for the elderly man's health, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. When the 18-year-old visited the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in mid-July, he discussed the app during an interview with the Shanghai Morning Post. Ma showcased his app, revealing that it was built using a large language model (LLM) called MiniCPM, developed by the Beijing-based AI company ModelBest.

Also read | Man Climbs Down Deep Well To Comfort Injured Wife After Cicada Hunt Goes Wrong

"I learned that some experts from this company would be at the exhibition, so I came to ask them questions," Ma said, as quoted in the report. He added that the app is still in its early stages, describing it as "comprising just a few lines of code."

"He also built in key features, including the app's ability to alert the user if a medication has expired after a photo of the packaging is uploaded. "The drug has expired. Please do not consume it," the system warns.

Ma shares a deep bond with his grandfather, who raised him. However, he plans to move to a different city in September to attend university, leaving his grandfather on his own.

Also read | 'Think Twice Before Moving': Indian Man In Paris Offers Reality Check On Foreign Dreams

"My grandpa has underlying medical conditions and needs to take his medications regularly. There is absolutely no room for carelessness," he said. Worried that his grandfather, who is in his 70s, might forget his medication or mix up different pills, Ma decided to act. "I developed this app to help remind my grandpa of his medication schedule," he added.

Missed or repeated doses can lead to serious health emergencies for older adults managing chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease.

The story resonated widely on Chinese social media, with users praising the young developer for his efforts.

"AI not only can change the world but also protect our families. Well done, young man!" one user wrote.

"It teaches us that today, the best way to show filial piety is to help our elderly family members keep up with the times," commented another.

"It looks practical. I hope to install an app like this on my parents' phones," a third user added.