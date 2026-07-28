'Think Twice Before Moving': Indian Man In Paris Offers Reality Check On Foreign Dreams

For many Indians, living in a foreign country can seem full of glitz and glamour, but settling down in a new land requires grit and perseverance. Highlighting these hidden challenges, Tanishq Lohan, an Indian expat based in Paris, shared a candid message on social media, saying, "Living abroad can change your life, but only if you're prepared for the journey."

In the Instagram video, he noted that many young people make the move based on social media, without thinking about the hidden costs. Pointing out the heavy financial burden, he noted that aspirants often take out education or personal loans worth Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh, or more. But these financial investments alone do not guarantee success, he added.

"You lose all your usual comforts, and no one is going to hand you a job on a silver platter. Finding work, even part-time jobs, takes immense effort," he warned.

"Learning a new language, adapting to new people, and leaving your family behind, these are costs people rarely mention. I am not discouraging anyone from coming abroad; you definitely should. But make sure you move for the right reasons," he emphasised the emotional and cultural toll.

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Watch the video here:

In the caption, he added that while the internet promises better pay and opportunities, it hides the realities of daily struggles. "If you're moving just because social media made it look exciting, think twice. Move because you have a purpose, and be ready for challenges, patience, and hard work," he wrote.

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Social media reactions

The video drew widespread agreement from social media users. One commenter noted, "Most people only talk about extreme sides, either encouraging you to move or warning you against it. This video offers a balanced, realistic perspective."

"You don't get anything anywhere without making an effort; if you only want to earn while staying in your comfort zone, then why even think about coming here?" said another user.