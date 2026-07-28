Man Climbs Down Deep Well To Comfort Injured Wife After Cicada Hunt Goes Wrong

A woman in eastern China accidentally fell into a deep sewage manhole while searching for cicadas, prompting her husband to climb down into the shaft to stay by her side until help arrived, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The incident of this dramatic rescue took place in Dongying, Shandong province, where catching cicadas for evening snacks is a popular summer tradition.

When she was looking through the grassy area of their neighbourhood, the woman slipped on wet grass following a day of rain and plunged into an open, five-meter-deep (16-foot) sewage shaft.

The fall left her injured and unable to climb back out. When her husband realised that she was severely hurt, he decided not to wait on the surface alone. Instead, he climbed directly down into the pitch-black, damp hole to comfort her while they called emergency services on their mobile phones.

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Firefighters quickly responded to the scene. A rescue worker descended into the manhole to secure the injured woman with a safety harness so the crew above could carefully pull her out. Her husband was then guided to use the rescue gear to climb up on his own.

Authorities confirmed that the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

The story went viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions. "The man loves her so much. I believe in love again, ha,” one user said as quoted in the report.

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"I would prefer if the husband stayed on the ground to guide the firefighters to find the sewage manhole quickly," another user added.

"I wonder if they will resume the practice of catching cicadas in the future," said a third user.