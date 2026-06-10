Chinese Woman Claims Ex-Husband Hid Rs 19 Crore During Divorce While She Struggled With Medical Bills

A Chinese woman, a victim of domestic violence going through divorce proceedings, has accused her ex-husband of hiding assets worth $2 million (around Rs 19 crore) while she struggled to pay Rs 95,000 in medical bills, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The 53-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, lives in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing and was dealing with healthcare costs and severe financial strain during the separation.

She later uncovered evidence suggesting her ex-husband, surnamed He, had failed to disclose a large portion of his wealth, including various investments and properties.

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Initially reported by the Shanghai Morning Post earlier this month, the story garnered more than 20 million views on local social media platforms. The case has sparked a heated debate on women's rights, with one online user commenting, "This man is so merciless and mean to his wife and his daughter. He should be punished severely."

Wang married He in 1998, and the couple shares a daughter. She claimed that her husband began abusing her 10 years ago, and she had photographed her injuries, including broken ribs and brain trauma, sustained over the years.

Furthermore, when Wang discovered that her husband was cheating, his mistress reportedly threatened to kill her if a divorce took place.

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Wang spent years scrutinising He's financial statements. She eventually discovered that he had hidden the massive sum of money and lied about his actual financial situation, all while refusing to give her a monthly living allowance of just $370.

"I wear T-shirts worth less than 100 yuan each, but he always wears branded clothes and regularly gets cosmetic procedures," Wang was quoted as saying. "I feel so sorry for myself because of how wrongly he treated me."

As the story goes viral on the local social media platform, one user said, "I hope Sister Wang can win the divorce case and get what she deserves."