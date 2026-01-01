Drunk Man Beats Wife, Shaves Her Head, Forces Her To Drink Urine

A man was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Korea district on Thursday for allegedly assaulting the wife brutally, tonsuring her head, and forcing her to drink his urine.

While incident occurred on June 14 at Pandopara village under the Patna police station limits, police registered the First Information Report after purported videos of the atrocity surfaced on social media.

The woman, in her mid-30s, lodged a complaint on June 15 alleging that her husband, identified as Jitendra Ghasiya, beat her up mercilessly while being drunk, Korea in-charge Superintendent of Police Suresha Choubey said.

A case was registered under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (obscene acts) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), she said.

The victim had not initially mentioned the details of the incident. After the videos surfaced on Thursday and the entire incident became clear, Section 123 of the BNS, related to administering a harmful, intoxicating or stupefying substance with intent to cause harm, was added to the case, Choubey said.

Speaking to reporters, the woman said she and Ghasiya had a love marriage around 15 years ago and they have four children who live with him.

Ghasiya, who suspected her character, abandoned her about a year ago and she has been staying with an acquaintance since then, she said.

The accused arrived at her place on June 14 and attacked her, the woman said.

"He tied my hands and legs, assaulted me and abused me. He first cut my hair with scissors and then shaved my head with a blade. He forcibly poured urine into my mouth and also poured a child's urine on me. He threatened to burn me alive," she alleged.

Videos of the incident showed the accused repeatedly slapping and kicking her, shaving her head, and smearing a black substance on her face and body. Her clothes also appeared to have been torn during the assault.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)