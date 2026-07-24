Desperate To Win Back Exes, Women In China Spend Thousands On Viral Love Coaches

Many women in China are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on "relationship coaches" to win back their exes, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). In one case, a 28-year-old woman paid 3,500 yuan ($500) for a one-month coaching program after her boyfriend broke up with her.

Even though she followed her coach's instructions step by step, her ex ended up blocking her on all messaging apps. When she questioned the company about its advertised 90% success rate, the staff simply pressured her to buy a 9,800 yuan ($1,400) package with a "more experienced" mentor.

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In another case, a woman spent 20,000 yuan ($2,800) on a programme designed to help her "reconcile with dignity". The goal was to trick her ex-husband into asking her back first so she would not lose face with friends.

Relationship experts and psychologists attribute the growth of this industry to emotional vulnerability and heavy social pressure because in many traditional settings, a woman's worth and happiness remain tied to her relationship or marital status. The fear of staying single creates overwhelming anxiety.

Also, people in deep emotional pain often choose fast, simple promises over real therapy, which takes time and emotional work.

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Critics raised concerns as consumer protection platforms in China have received over 3,000 formal complaints against dating and coaching services, raising serious red flags, including false and misleading advertising and coaches lacking real professional credentials.

Despite the high financial and emotional risks, mental health professionals see a small positive shift. More women are beginning to move away from forcing bad relationships to work, using breakups as a catalyst for self-growth and long-term personal happiness instead.