Woman In China Allegedly Beats Mother-In-Law For Dating Instead Of Caring For Grandchildren

A domestic dispute in eastern China has sparked heated debate about family expectations after a woman allegedly assaulted her mother-in-law, surnamed Shen, for not looking after her grandchild, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The incident occurred in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, after the woman accused Shen of neglecting her grandchildren to pursue a romantic relationship. According to the report, the physical altercation left the mother-in-law with four fractured ribs.

The report reveals that a man named Jiao and his elder brother had remained in their hometown after losing their father, while their mother, Shen, moved to Jiaxing with their elder sister.

Jiao and his wife later had children and placed the youngsters in Shen's care. They expected her to help with childcare, a common arrangement in China, where grandparents often step in due to high daycare costs and long working hours for young parents.

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The dispute erupted when Jiao's son told his mother that his grandmother had refused to take his temperature when he felt unwell. Upon hearing this, the mother rushed to Jiaxing within an hour.

When questioned, Shen explained that the boy was being unruly and noted that she wasn't feeling well herself. According to the report, Shen even allegedly declared, "I would rather die than look after the grandchildren."

The conflict quickly escalated, and the daughter-in-law attacked Shen.

Following the incident, Jiao defended his wife, calling his mother "immoral" and claiming she "deserved" the beating.

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However, his sister spoke out in their mother's defense, stating that after years of hardship as a low-paid sanitation worker, Shen deserved to find love and a caring partner.

Their sister even revealed that their mother had transferred more than 100,000 yuan (US$15,000) to her two sons.

The case has gained significant traction online. One user commented, "Jiao has failed both as a son and as a father. If he cannot raise his own children, why did he have them?"

Another noted, "However aggrieved you may feel, violence solves nothing. The moment you strike someone, the law is no longer on your side."