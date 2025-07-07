Ghaziabad Woman Thrashes Mother-In-Law, Drags Her While Mother Films

An elderly woman was brutally beaten and dragged by her daughter-in-law at their Ghaziabad home following a verbal altercation. According to the CCTV footage of the incident dated July 1, three women were involved in the fight, of whom one woman filmed the entire episode on her mobile phone.

A minute and 28-second-long CCTV recording begins with an argument between two women - a young woman, identified as Akanksha and her mother-in-law. Akanksha seems to have come from somewhere, as she can be seen carrying two small bags. Akanksha's mother stands on the side of the staircase, with a cross-body bag and a mobile phone, recording the fight.

Akanksha can be seen shouting at her mother-in-law, who walks towards the staircase and sits down on the first step. As she notices that the argument is being recorded, she gets up and tries to snatch the phone. It then turns physical.

Akanksha comes between the two and slaps her mother-in-law. She aggressively pushes her down and repeatedly hits her on the head. Akanksha's mother tries to pull her daughter away but fails.

The young woman takes a step back and puts down her bags. In between, her mother-in-law runs to the nearby door and starts knocking on it. Akanksha pulls her back, holds her hand, pins her to the wall and then pulls her hand so hard that the elderly woman flips and falls. Her slippers come off. Akanksha kicks them away and starts pulling her mother-in-law down the staircase.

It is then that the door opens, and Akanksha turns around and drags her mother-in-law inside the house.

Upon investigation, it was learned that Akanksha, a software engineer, was married to Antariksh two and a half years ago. While Antariksh, also a software engineer, works out of Gurugram, Akanksha works from home.

A case has been registered in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar Police Station and the investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Vipin)