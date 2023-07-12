Video: Women Passengers Slap, Punch And Pull Each Other's Hair Inside Kolkata Local

The exact cause of the fight remains unknown.

A shocking video showing women engaging in a serious fight inside a local Kolkata train is gaining traction on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by user Ayushi.

The video shows women seen engaging in an ugly brawl inside the ladies compartment. They were seen shouting, screaming and physically attacking one another using slippers and fists. They were also seen slapping and pulling each other's hair. Other passengers, on the other hand, tried to intervene to resolve the fight but failed to do so. The exact cause of the fight remains unknown.

The caption of the video reads, "Kolkata Local"

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on July 11 and so far it has amassed nearly 6,000 views on Twitter. Social media users dropped an array of reactions to the video. A user joked, "Free WWE inside train."

"Don't make the mistake of calling Roshogulla rasgulla," another user wrote.

"More fights allowed, the women in the society left so impatient, it's badly necessary where we find the patience," the third user commented.

"Clinic + new add," the fourth user wrote.

This is not the first incident of fighting inside local trains. Earlier, women were seen fighting inside the Mumbai local. In the clip, the women were seen engaging in a violent fight inside the ladies compartment.



