Delta Pilot Warned Of Possible 'Rocket Launcher Attack' Before Landing At LaGuardia Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport received an alarming security alert just minutes before touchdown Tuesday (July 22) night, when air traffic controllers warned of a possible "rocket launcher" attack, the New York Post reported.

Delta Flight 2604, operated by Delta and flying from Detroit to LaGuardia, was on final approach around 8:27 pm (local time) when LaGuardia Tower issued a MANPAD alert. MANPAD stands for "man-portable air defense system" - a shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile.

As per a recording of the audio transmissions obtained by CBS News, an air traffic controller said, "MANPAD alert issued at LaGuardia Airport at 0027. Use extreme caution."

However, the anonymous threat was quickly deemed a hoax.

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The pilot, unfamiliar with the term, asked for clarification. The controller explained, "Basically, it was a report of a rocket launcher."

The warning came from an anonymous tip phoned in to authorities. Port Authority police determined within a minute that the threat was not credible.

"No need to respond, Delta 2604," the controller said. "Port Authority police reported it was a non-credible threat".

The flight landed safely at LaGuardia without incident. No other aircraft were involved, and airport operations continued normally.

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The FAA and Port Authority did not disclose who made the tip or why, but said all threats are taken seriously until investigated. MANPAD alerts are rare at US commercial airports and trigger immediate precautionary procedures.

Recent confusion over LaGuardia frequencies

The incident comes months after a separate radio mix-up at LaGuardia drew attention. In March, Delta Connection Flight 5752, operated by Republic Airways, was on final approach to Runway 4 when pilots mistakenly contacted JFK Tower instead of LaGuardia Tower.

"Two-mile final, Recaro 5752," the pilot told JFK.

"Two-mile final, where?" the JFK controller asked.

"Runway 4R."

"At LaGuardia?"

"Yes, ma'am."

"This is Kennedy Tower. Please go to LaGuardia Tower".

The crew initiated a go-around and landed safely about 25 minutes late, and the incident was also probed.