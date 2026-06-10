Video: Lost Dog Drifting On Kayak In North Sea Rescued In Emotional Moment

A dog adrift on a kayak in the North Sea near Northumberland was safely rescued after it was spotted by a tour boat. According to the BBC News, the dog was carried away into the water after the kayak accidentally got loose at Bamburgh. The dog was with its owner at that time. A multi-vessel search and rescue mission was launched by the coastguard for Bruce, a black German Shepherd dog.

The dog was eventually found by a two-man crew of the Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, with its Captain, Jimmy Reid, saying that he was "ecstatic" after saving the Alsatian.

"I went through this heart-wrenching thing of thinking the dog was going to go in the water and stay there," he said as quoted by the media outlet. "So, when we actually got him on board and knew he was safe and knew the hard bit was over, we were both very elated."

Also read | Security Guard Wins Rs 78 Crore UAE Lottery, Shares Prize With Friends, Plans To Buy Thar

Watch the rescue video here:

Revealing how the rescue started, the tour boat company said they received a Coastguard call reporting that an inflatable kayak carrying a dog had been blown out to sea in strong winds.

"What started as a normal day around the Farne Islands quickly became a race against time," the company said. "While taking guests to Inner Farne, skipper Jimmy Reid heard a coastguard call reporting that an inflatable kayak carrying a dog had been blown out to sea in strong winds."

"The strong westerly wind was carrying the kayak further and further out to sea," the post noted, mentioning that Jimmy and crewman Aaron Fordy were losing hope with every passing minute until they spotted Bruce.

Also read | Video Massive Mosquito Swarm Forces Tourists In Russia To Hide In Cars: "Like A Horror Movie"

They stated that when the crew reached out and grabbed the dog by its harness, it slipped free and plunged back into the sea. "Without hesitation, Aaron lunged over the side and grabbed the dog by the scruff of its neck," they said.

The dog was cold, soaked and shaking, so they wrapped him in towels. They further mentioned that the best part was the "returning to Seahouses Harbour and watching the emotional reunion with his owners."