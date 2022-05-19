Viral Video: Man Skips Wedding Celebrations To Rescue Dog Stuck In Overflowing River

Internet hails the man as "coatless hero".

Loving a dog is one thing and saving a dog's life is a bigger task. Sometimes animals get into precarious places and can't get out of them. Therefore, videos of people rescuing animals are really heartening to watch. Just like this clip that shows a man skipping wedding celebrations to rescue a stray dog clinging to the side of an overflowing river.

In the video, the canine is seen standing on his legs on what appears to be a concrete base along an overflowing stream. Seconds into the clip, a man wearing a formal two-piece suit is seen walking toward the riverside and rescuing the pooch. Another man is also seen joining hands in the mission so that he could pull the “coatless hero” up once he successfully brings the canine to safety.

Watch the video below:

Shared on Reddit just hours ago, the video has already taken the internet by storm. It has received more than 58,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. While some internet users said that the interaction between the man and stray dog at the end of the video was their favourite part, others wrote they liked how the pooch ultimately followed the man behind.

Viral Video | Dog Escapes Baggage Handlers, Runs Wild On Airport Tarmac

“Honestly. This one really warms my heart,” wrote one user. “Some people just know what to do. He's a coatless hero,” added another. A third user said, “The interaction at the end is my favourite part. A little untrusting back and forth of trying to get the dog to come with him, then just walks away and the dog is close on his heels.”

Meanwhile, in another such incident, a woman in the UK recently saved her pooch who jumped out a window. The woman in the UK used her lightning reflexes to catch the dog who fell from her apartment window. The doorbell footage showed how her quick thinking managed to save the pooch.