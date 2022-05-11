Viral Video: Dog Escapes Baggage Handlers, Runs Wild On Airport Tarmac

The video has gone viral and has given internet users a good laugh.

In a hilarious incident, a dog escaped from baggage handlers and led them on a chase around the airport tarmac in Jalisco, Mexico.

The great escape happened earlier this month at the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Mexico's Guadalajara. The video, posted by ViralHog on its social media platforms, shows the baggage handlers running after the little pup that escaped from its crate in transport.

While the pooch appears to think the whole thing is a game, the airport employees don't seem to be amused as they had to chase the pup down and try to get him under control. It is still unclear how the dog got loose, whether he escaped from his cage which was ready for a plane, or whether he was a stray dog that got into the airport.

However, according to TMZ, the baggage handlers were eventually able to capture the pooch without any injury. There were no reports of any kind of delay caused by the incident.

The video has gone viral and has given internet users a good laugh. While one user on YouTube wrote, “Legend has it that they're still chasing the poor scared doggie,” another said, “He's like "oh hell no I'm not getting on that plane " imma afraid of heights.” A third user even jokingly added, “He escaped to give the baggage handlers exercise.”

