'Listening On Loop': Dutch Singer Emma Heesters' Rendition Of 'Pasoori' Wins Hearts

Coke Studio Pakistan's season 14 superhit song Pasoori is making waves across the globe and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Dutch singer Emma Heesters whose cover has taken the internet by storm.

Pasoori was released about three months ago and it features Pakistani musicians Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The massively popular track combines folk sounds with popular music. And in the now-viral video, Ms Heesters is seen signing the catchy song with much enthusiasm and gusto.

The Dutch singer, who is known for making covers of popular Indian songs, shared the cover of Pasoori on social media, which people evidently adored. In the clip, Ms Heesters is seen energetically performing the lively number, covering it with the perfect rhythm. She didn't even miss a single beat.

In the caption, Ms Heesters wrote, “It was time for a new reel! Sooo which song do you wanna hear next?”

Now, the video has gone viral and has become a hit among internet users. Since shared, the clip has amassed a million views and netizens have flooded the comment section with praises. “This is the best version of pasoori on the whole internet,” wrote one user on Instagram. “This song wass next level, you nailed it,” added another. A third user even said, “This was literally Emmazing! Listening this on loop.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ms Heesters even sang AP Dhillion's Excuses and gained millions of views. She has recreated several Indian songs by adding her own touch to them. The Dutch singer previously also recreated songs from Arabic and Telugu. She sang Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava from the recent Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.